ICYMI: ILYSM’s Sold-Out Sock Boots Are Back In Stock

If you’ve been on Instagram recently, then there’s a good chance you’ve been targeted by a friendly acronym called ILYSM (I Love You So Much). The abbreviated moniker belongs to a footwear brand known for its eco-friendly take on a shoe that dates back to 15th-century Japan : the tabi. This foot-hugging style boasts a bisected toe cap, which allows the big toe to wiggle independent of its diminutive foot-fellows. And, while its silhouette has been a staple of traditional Japanese dress for centuries , it was Belgian designer Martin Margiela that popularized it in the Western world when he showed a paint-splattered iteration at his inaugural runway show in 1988. Now, a quick Google search yields split-toed shoes from behemoth brands like Nike to micro-sellers on Etsy. But, none seem quite as cultishly-followed as the ILYSM version — a pair now infamous for selling out completely AND boasting a waitlist spanning over 2,000 customers long.