This Cult-Favorite Skin-Care Brand Just Launched At Sephora

After nearly 30 years on the market, Paula's Choice has quietly been blowing up — and we don't mean just among die-hard beauty editors who have sworn by the beloved exfoliating toner for years. The brand has recently enjoyed a resurgence on TikTok, with skin-savvy teens discovering Paula's Choice's many gems. Now, they can readily shop them at Sephora.
"Both Paula’s Choice and Sephora resonate with Gen Z, and we see potential in our brands together bringing skin-care solutions to this audience," Erika Kussmann, Paula's Choice CMO, tells Refinery29. What's more, this partnership marks a major step for a brand that is famously choosy with retailers. (Aside from their site, the brand is only stocked at Dermstore and Nordstrom.)
Come February 25, you'll be able to shop 27 of Paula Begoun's bestsellers, including the cult-favorite 2% BHA lotion. Keep clicking for a sneak preview of other standouts from the brand that are hitting a Sephora near you ASAP.
