Serena and Matt do tantric yoga together and, as viewers, we learn that they’re both extremely flexible. After the yoga session, Serena tells Matt that she hated the date, because they had to sit on top of each other and she’s not a very affectionate person, especially in public. She’s not upset, though. She says this all while poking fun at how she’s never, ever doing tantric yoga again. Matt, on the other hand, was super into the date, and liked that it made him feel closer to her. But, he also likes that Serena’s open about what she doesn’t like. I agree. This show has uncomfortable dates all the time, and we don’t often hear someone say they didn’t have a good time.