This statement leads seamlessly into Matt's date with Katie, a woman he isn't super tight with yet. Their date is playing a prank on Tyler. Tyler's getting a massage, but Matt and Katie are on a hidden camera and audio with an actor who was hired to play his masseuse. Katie and Matt get to tell the actor what to do, including pinching Tyler’s nipples (which seems like a possible consent violation, from what we are shown) and using a massage roller on his head. They also have her take a phone call where she talks about how she can’t believe she gets to massage Tyler C. Eventually, Katie and Matt run into the room to reveal the trick. The lesson here for Tyler is that he should probably speak up if a masseuse is acting strange, and especially if they brag about being around him right in front of him.