PSA: eBay Invented A Candle That Smells Like New Sneakers

The smell of a brand-new pair of sneakers is unmistakable — the earthy scent of pristine leather and intoxicating fumes of fresh-bouncy soles — it’s second only to the trainers themselves. Although we’d love to wallow in this endorphin-boosting odor on a daily basis, buying that many pairs of new kicks might cause some irreparable bank-account damage. Luckily, eBay is providing us with the next best thing. The virtual marketplace just announced its February 14 launch of Authentique: a scented candle that mixes “notes of warm pebbled leather, hints of glue with EVA foam, and accents of cotton blossom,” explained the brand in an email. (Just let that sink in.) The candle is eBay's tongue-in-cheek way of announcing the expansion of its Authenticity Guarantee; a rigorous vetting of brand-name merchandise that covers everything from high-end luxury brands like Chanel, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton to watches — and, of course, sneakers. With the popularity of kicks from brands like Nike, Adidas, and Yeezy reaching stratospheric proportions, it makes sense that the authentication guarantee would include footwear — specifically, the highly-collectible and limited-edition drops from the aforementioned brands.
While we’re happy to know that it will be easier to shop for verified sneakers on eBay, we’re not sure that the candle is going to provide the same satisfaction as a new pair of kicks. (Since the burner is only available via pre-order, we won’t get to sniff it IRL for another six to eight weeks.) There are other candles out there that purport to offer ephemeral environmental scents — everything from a fuel-drum inspired votive that promises to bring “the living room trackside” with smoky notes of pine and fuel to Homesick’s “Friday Night Football” scent, boasting a blend of “leather cleats on fresh-cut grass.” (And, um, don’t forget this wax masterpiece in the shape of a miniature Air Force One.) Will eBay’s take really trick you into thinking you’re opening a crisp shoebox containing the latest sold-out release from Nike? While we can’t say for sure, we do know this: if you’re a true sneakerhead, then you’ll buy two of these — one to burn and one to archive in your collection.
