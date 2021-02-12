Megan The Stallion & Doja Cat Wore Matching Lingerie In Ariana Grande’s “34 + 35″ Remix Video

As if one music video wasn’t enough of a daily reminder to drink coffee and eat healthy (to keep it squeaky, of course), Ariana Grande released a second, and heavily remixed, video for her single “34 + 35.” This time, it stars Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion. And like the last version, this one, too, includes a lineup of covetable lingerie looks. With Valentine’s Day just 48 hours away, let this be your inspiration.
Instead of the feather slips and barely-there catsuits that appeared in the single’s first video, the unmentionables showcased in the “34+35 Remix” video are comprised of corsets, bodysuits, and garter sets. The latter — a baby pink, tulle set by Agent Provocateur — was split between Doja and Megan. But, according to Doja’s stylist Brett Alan Nelson, this wasn’t planned.
Advertisement
In the set notes, Nelson explained that when he and Doja, who was wearing an Agent Provocateur Milena garter, arrived on set, they were met by Megan, who was coincidentally wearing the matching Melina bra. “It just kind of magically worked out,” he said in the notes. “It was like the synergy of the world that it ended up feeling like these were girls at a slumber party that just played around in each other's closets."
Between the room service ordering — fries and champagne — the coordinated dances, and the home movie-style taping, a slumber party is exactly what the trio put together in the video. Except unlike our childhood sleepovers, Ariana, Megan, and Doja's included a luxury hotel suite (rather than sleeping bags in a suburban basement) and sexy lingerie and heels (rather than cotton pajamas).
Also worn in the video were elbow-length gloves, sheer tights, and trending G-strings, not to mention tons of glittering baubles — all of which would make perfect additions to your Valentine’s Day get-ups this weekend. Once they arrive, all you have to do is stay up all night to enjoy them.
Below, shop the lingerie featured in the video.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.