Stylish 3-Layer Face Masks To Shop Now

According to US government guidelines, face masks must currently be worn in indoor settings, including supermarkets and on public transport. If you choose to wear a handmade mask in these settings, official guidelines note that there is evidence to suggest that fabric masks are more effective if they contain added layers, stating that "Multiple layers of cloth with higher thread counts have demonstrated superior performance compared to single layers of cloth with lower thread counts."
While mask guidelines are constantly updating, the new information suggests that wearing multi-layered masks can provide added protection from COVID-19 when compared to thinner fabrics. This means that adding a three-layer mask to your ever-growing inventory of face coverings might be a good idea for the cold months ahead. Thankfully, there are plenty of trendy options on the market right now, so you don't have to sacrifice style for safety.
Ahead, shop the best chic styles that you can order today and wear all winter.
