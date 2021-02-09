It is impossible not to wonder if Tyler feels uncomfortable — or even confusingly sexually aroused — during such purposefully erotic activity, which, again, he didn’t consent to in the slightest. Melissa then picks up a phone call from a “friend” — who is actually Katie — and gushes, “You’re never going to believe who I’m massaging right now.” Melissa shares Tyler’s identity with her “friend” and announces, “He’s even hotter in person.” Tyler’s confused face suggests he is not at ease in this situation. It’s also possible he immediately wonders if all that unconsented-to nipple play was actually his vocally horny masseuse’s way of coping a feel while he is in a vulnerable position (remember: Tyler has no idea this is a “prank”).

