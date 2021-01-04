Is Tyler Cameron On This Season Of The Bachelor Or Is That Too Much To Ask?

It’s become a rite of passage for a new Bachelor or Bachelorette to confab with a Bachelor Nation friend (or, in Peter Weber’s case, an ex) at some point during their search for love. Demi Burnett and Katie Morton made appearances on Hannah Brown’s season; more recently, multiple former Bachelorettes came to La Quinta to help Tayshia Adams find the man of her dreams. New Bachelor Matt James, however, doesn’t have a Bachelorette history — instead, we first met him through his longtime friend (and franchise favorite) Tyler Cameron. So there’s no way Tyler won’t show up on The Bachelor, right?
Last month, Tyler confirmed that he entered the new Bachelor bubble at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort and got the lowdown on his friend’s season. “I just left Nemacolin, I just got back. I saw Matt,” he said in a vlog shared to his YouTube channel. “He’s extremely happy. He loves his girls, he spoke highly of them. ‘There are so many great girls,’ he said. He’s really pushing himself to be vulnerable, to put himself out there. I think you’re gonna get a great season.”
He also hinted that fans will get a laugh out of his cameo, which is unsurprising — these two love a good prank. “We had some fun. He messed with me a little bit, and you guys will get to enjoy it at my own expense, but it was great,” he added.
But Tyler might not show up right away: he was first spotted at Nemacolin in late October, about a month after Matt’s season started filming. A perceptive fan on Reddit noticed that he had been quarantining at the resort, and days later, he gave an interview from his room in Farmington, Pennsylvania. “I’m just coming here to say hi, check it out, see how he’s doing,” Tyler told E! News. At the time, he was still in quarantine and hadn’t yet seen Matt.
Tyler and Matt first met in college. Today, they live together in New York and run a nonprofit that provides underprivileged kids with meals from local restaurants and conversations about healthy eating. During this summer’s The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!, Tyler told host Chris Harrison that he hopes his friend falls for someone caring, compassionate, and “ready to get on the ground with Matt and change the world.”
According to several spoiler accounts, Tyler won’t be the only familiar face we see this season. The infamous spoiler blogger Reality Steve wrote that Hannah Brown reportedly arrived at Nemacolin in November, and Tayshia Adams, JoJo Fletcher, and Wells Adams supposedly joined the bubble at some point, too. But the one thing we know for sure is that Tyler C. shows up to help our new lead, and his best friend, find his perfect match. (Fine. His perfect Matt-ch.)