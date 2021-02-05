Shoes & Orgasms: Discover The Ultimate Valentine’s Day Giveaway

Whatever you’re in the mood for this Valentine’s Day — be it a salami bouquet, red-hot lingerie, or none of the above — a new pair of shoes is always guaranteed to please. Scooping up your foot's perfect match doesn't just beat getting that same old box of drug store chocolate, it'll also outlast your typical flower delivery. So with this sugar-coated holiday fast approaching, we're all about investing in something that’ll love you right back in the best of ways this year, which is why we've got eyes for the recently launched lifestyle brand Larroudé and its exclusive partnership with the orgasm experts from Womanizer.
In the spirit of self-love, Larroudé is giving away a vibrator with your next purchase so you can enjoy a lust-worthy pair of kicks (think pointy-toed stilettos, vibrant shades, and all sorts of straps) and some top-notch clitoral stimulation to boot. If that's not the definition of a shoegasm, we're not really sure what is. Even if it’s not shoes that'll get your heart pounding, maybe a leather clutch or a pair of slim-fit jeans will do the trick. Heels or no heels, whatever you add to your Larroudé cart right now comes with the complimentary Womanizer vibrator, but only while supplies last (and we don't expect them to very long).
And this is not just any vibrator, by the way. It's the Liberty by Lily Allen vibrator: a cute pink-and-orange number designed by the singer herself to be your very own travel-sized, contact-free clitoral companion. Not even Cupid could've thought up a more fitting partnership, considering both Larroudé and Womanizer have a shared goal of celebrating joy in our everyday lives and giving women exactly what they want. Sounds about right.
So for a February 14th that'll totally knock your socks off, shop some of our favorite Larroudé shoe styles ahead for the ultimate Valentine's Day treat.
