Here’s What Nike’s First Hands-Free Sneaker Means For People With Disabilities

While it may seem that opening the style to everyone would maybe prevent people who need the shoes the most from being able to access them, according to Stephanie Thomas , the founder of Disability Fashion Styling platform Cur8able , that’s not the case. In fact, this is what the fashion industry needs to do in order for adaptive styles to become widely adopted and available. “It’s going to take mainstream adoption in order for [adaptive fashion] to get where it needs to be,” she tells Refinery29, crediting her co-author Katherine Annett-Hitchcock for this concept. In other words, by making the GO FlyEase sneakers not only attractive to people with disabilities, but also to anyone looking for an easy, on-the-go sneaker, it makes it that much more likely that brands will start thinking about adaptive clothing and shoes for every collection, not just ones geared toward people with disabilities.