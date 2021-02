Hailey Bieber Just Filed Another Trademark For A Beauty Brand

Currently, the model has a working relationship with another cosmetic brand — she's the global ambassador for BareMinerals — which may present a conflict of interest in starting her own label. However, it's likely that she's already sussed out any contractual logistics, especially considering that this isn't her first attempt at branding her own line: In 2019, Bieber filed to trademark Bieber Beauty , intended at the time to be a line of skin and body-care products.