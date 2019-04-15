From Olivia Jade filing papers for her own beauty brand to Ariana Grande moving to make a "Thank U, Next" beauty line a reality, the past few weeks alone have proved that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is really the keeper of all the biggest beauty industry news.
Now, it's been revealed — yet again through the USPTO — that Hailey Bieber is officially in the process of trademarking "Bieber Beauty." The paperwork, which was filed by Bieber's company Rhodedeodato Corp. on April 10, states that Bieber Beauty is expected to sell "beauty and cosmetic products."
That's about as vague as it gets — so what could Bieber Beauty possibly entail? Bieber has been outspoken about skin care in the past, particularly after birth control worsened her acne, and the BareMinerals clean beauty ambassador has also talked about her love of experimenting with makeup. "Hailey is very, very, adventurous," her makeup artist Vincent Oquendo told us last year. "When she calls me, it's when she wants to try something, when she's feeling adventurous, when she wants to push the boundaries a little bit. ... I can't think of a time she's pushed back and said 'no' when I've suggested trying something new."
That said, Bieber's ongoing deal with BareMinerals may mean that the star is branching out into a non-competitive market, like fragrance. Her husband Justin Bieber has certainly had some luck in that arena, so maybe he can offer some tips. Whatever it may be, if the music associated with the brand isn't "Beauty And A Beat" by Justin Bieber, we will riot.
Advertisement