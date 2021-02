Angelina Jolie Is Feeling Particularly “Hopeful” In The Aftermath Of Her Divorce From Brad Pitt

The Hollywood star opened up about her some of the changes in her personal life in conversation with Vogue UK Editor-in-Chief Edward Enniful for the magazine’s March cover story , revealing that things are going well in her personal life after an extended season of serious drama. Jolie spent much of the last few years dealing with the fallout from her divorce from Pitt ; the custody battle that ensued over their six children got very complicated and played out very publicly . It was rough on the big family, but things are fortunately looking up for the Jolie-Pitts.