That last detail is what really drives home why Bachelor Nation cannot waste its time working to turn Victoria into a beloved franchise star post-elimination. She was hostile and harmful to everyone around her — especially women of color — and ultimately believes she is right. Victoria believes this even after “apologizing” in front of the camera. Before Victoria speaks to Matt, she told Latinx contestant Catalina Morales, “I’m sorry I took your crown. It was just, like, silly. It was never malicious,” minimizing the hostility of invading someone else’s space and ripping a crown off of their head. Victoria shared the same “apologetic” sentiment with Ryan, telling her, “I’m always playful, I’m never, like, malicious.”

