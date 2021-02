Anti-Fog Masks, Hot-Choco Bombs, & More Of 2021’s Most Wanted Buys

After an intrepid dive into that anonymous shopping data we're always talking about , we calculated that the last 31 days were filled with everything from butt-scrunching leggings to Tarot cards and vibrators that are emphatically cute. Throw some anti-fog face masks, an acupressure mat, and boatloads of hot chocolate bombs in there and you've got yourself a pretty good picture of what 2021 has in store (so far). We've got these most wanted goods and more percolating in the coming slides — more than a handful of which contain a good deal, too. Scroll on to shop, snoop, or just do you.