Netflix’s New Mother-Daughter Drama Is Gilmore Girls Meets Thelma & Louise

In the early aughts, we had the Gilmore Girls. Now, there’s a new mother-daughter team in town: Enter Ginny and Georgia Miller, the dynamic pair at the center Netflix’s newest dramedy series.
Helmed by an all-women creative team, Ginny & Georgia stars newcomer Antonia Gentry as 15-year-old Ginny and Brianne Howey (The Passage) as her 30-year-old mother, Georgia. After years of jumping from place-to-place, Georgia desperately wants to be able to give her kids (she also has a son) a more rooted life, so the three move to Massachusetts to start fresh. However, the matriarch's checkered past follows close behind them, and threatens to topple their newly-settled lives.
The trailer for the series reveals a lot of similarities to Gilmore Girls: funny and quick-witted banter, a young daughter who sometimes seems like the only adult in the room, and a mother whose romantic life is in many ways messier than that of a teenager. "We're like the Gilmore Girls, but with bigger boobs," says Georgia. Or, as ET producer Leanne Aguilera put it on Twitter, "It's like #GilmoreGirls but if Lorelai owned up to the fact that she was a manipulative mess and Rory was actually likable."
Oh, but then there's the whole crime part that's teased throughout the trailer. So maybe a bit more Thelma & Louise?
Watch the trailer for Ginny & Georgia, premiering on Netflix on February 24.