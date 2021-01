Everything Leaving Netflix In February 2021

Believe it or not, we’re closing in on the end of our first month of 2021 . It’s only been a few weeks, but it’s felt like we’ve lived a whole year in just a short amount of time. (Turns out, a chaotic global pandemic and an attempted coup will do that to you). But now more than ever, we need to cling on to the things that give us solace — our little means of escape to help us cope with the harshness of reality. Luckily, February is here to offer some of that via your Netflix queue