At night, some of the women on the group date — namely, MJ and Serena C., though others throw in little comments — talk badly about the new women. Ever the adult in the room, Katie tells them they should stop, and then decides to implore Matt to do something about the bullying going on. She's not being hyperbolic; it really is bullying and it started prior to this week. I will never forget Kit telling Sarah her time on the show would be "horrible." Everyone’s going to gossip on The Bachelor, but this has been direct and it has been harmful, particularly when it comes from Victoria and Anna. During this scene we even get a shot of them back at the hotel in which Victoria calls Catalina, “The dumbest ho I’ve ever met.”