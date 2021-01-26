After Matt leaves, Anna tells Brittany that she got messages from people in Chicago warning her about Brittany and claiming that she’s an escort. Brittany denies being an escort and is annoyed that this is even something she has to deal with. Victoria says, “Okay, then get out of the house.” It sort of seems like this was edited and Victoria didn’t say this right in front of Brittany, because she had no direct reaction, but who knows. Is this a good place to note that even if these rumors were true, no one should be shamed for sex work and that work of that nature doesn’t disqualify anyone from finding love or being on a reality show?