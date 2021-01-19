A Few Clues That Victoria Is Going Home Very Soon On The Bachelor

Every season, one of the Bachelor contestants becomes a "villain" early on. She's usually not very self aware, stirs up drama with the other women, and gets sent packing midway through the season as the connections grow between the Bachelor and the rest of his contestants. On Matt James' season, that early troublemaker is Victoria Larson, and from the looks of things, she's likely to be around for at least one more week. How do we know this? It's all thanks to evidence sprinkled into the promos and a little thing called history.
The promo for the Jan. 18 Bachelor episode hints that many of the other women seem to clash with Victoria. She and Katie Thurston (of vibrator fame) get into it, and it's possible that Jessenia Cruz was talking about Victoria when she said, "You think that you have some kind of attachment to Matt when you only spent a couple hours with him. That's not normal." MJ Snyder also accuses someone of manipulation and another contestant laments that someone is "so frustrating." It's possible that not all of these scenarios are about Victoria, but if they are, that's a pretty good a sign that her time is running out on the show.
Plus, it seems pretty likely she's in hot water with the other women. In week 2, when Victoria picked a fight with Marylynn Sienna and tattled to Matt about it, he instantly believed Victoria's claims. But if more women bring up issues with Victoria, he should — like every Bachelor before him — start to see the trouble she's causing when he's not around. There's possible evidence that this moment is coming because he says, "I felt those feelings with her... but it hurts," in the Jan. 18 episode promo. The clip is played as though it's in response to Victoria. While we should take this hint with a grain of salt since the audio could easily have been stitched together from two different comments (the accompanying visual is not a continuous shot of Matt), most Bachelors eventually have this realization about their season's troublemaker. And we're approaching the range of episodes in which most "villains" get the boot.
On Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Bachelor season, Krystal Nielson was sent home in the sixth episode. Demi Burnett, who was a thorn in her cast's side before becoming a Bachelor Nation darling, also made it to the sixth episode on Colton Underwood's season. Peter Weber's season had a couple of drama starters, but contestants like Alayah Benavidez and Tammy Ly went home in the fourth and sixth episodes respectively. It does seem like Victoria will at least make it to the fourth episode, as is tradition, but her luck may run out long before the sixth.
There are no clips from promos from any point in Matt's season that suggest she gets a one-on-one date (conversely, possible frontrunner Bri Springs is all over those promos), so she's probably not long for this season. There is, however, evidence that Victoria may make it to at least the fourth episode because she's can be seen in a few of the season-long promos wearing a dress (light blue, with sparkling embellishments) that we haven't seen yet. At some point this season, more women join Matt's cast, which sends the rest of the women into a tailspin — Victoria included. One of the original contestants laments that "we've known Matt for weeks now" when these new contestants show up and Victoria adds, "Who the fuck are these random ass hoes coming into the house?" She appears around the one-minute mark, complaining about a group of new contestants joining the show, here:
It's clear that Victoria stays in the competition at least until these new contestants arrive at the resort, likely during a cocktail party before a rose ceremony based on Victoria and Co.'s attire. The synopsis for episode 3 doesn't let on that the new women join in week 3, but the new women can't come too late in the game and still have a real chance with Matt. So, it's likely that they show up in episode 4 or as the episode 3 cliffhanger. The drama of the new contestants may mean Victoria is close to going home, because another promo shows her crying in the same light blue dress and telling producers, "I want to see Matt." If she's not crying over being eliminated, then she's minutes from bringing more drama up to the Bachelor, which is never a good idea.
Everyone who is understandably upset with Victoria's actions thus far can take some solace in knowing she likely won't be around forever, even if she does make it through to episode 4. Bachelor spoiler blogger Reality Steve recently hinted that episode 4 might be her undoing, and he also weighed in on the fan theory that Victoria is an actress or a production plant to cause drama before being eliminated right on schedule. (For the record, there's no immediate evidence that Victoria is an actress; she doesn't have IMDb credits or evidence of previous acting experience.)
While Victoria is technically doing what other pot-stirrers have done in the past, her choices do feel more rapid and egregious than in previous seasons. So, for all of our sakes, this contestant needs to leave sooner rather than later. No one needs to see this woman bring her crown to a two-on-one date in episode 6. These first few weeks of 2021 have already put us through enough, don't you think?