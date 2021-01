Wondering If Kelly & Andrew Are Still Together After Bling Empire? She Tells All

If there’s one thing Bling Empire wants you to ponder at the end of its first season, it’s the future of star Kelly Mi Li and her estranged “ex”-boyfriend Andrew Gray. In the last sequence of the season finale, “Will You Marry Me,” Mi Li leaves the surprise engagement party of Cherie Chan and Jamie Xie. “This is what love is and it makes me realize how hard it is to find somebody — the one that you want to spend the rest of your life with,” Mi Li says about the party. With that epiphany, she rushes to Gray’s new rental home.