Wondering If Kelly & Andrew Are Still Together After Bling Empire? She Tells All

Fans may be surprised to hear about Mi Li and Gray’s reconcilliation following the spirited romantic advances of their co-star Kevin Kreider. In Bling Empire’s fifth episode, “Private Lies,” Mi Li and model Krieder go on a date; even today, the former is “happy” with the experience. “We had fun. But at the same time, I realized I see him like a brother,” Mi Li admitted. “To this day we still have a good friendship. We talk at least once a week and I’ll always ask about his love life. I will tease him … I see him all the time and I give him love advice now and then.”

