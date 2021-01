To give just a few examples: The lyrics "I got this game on lock/Made my way straight to the top/Girls pulling on my arm like a slot/Anyone that knows me knows, I call the shots" intros a scene in which Christine Chiu's one-year-old son does a photoshoot in a mini Porsche while one-hundred dollar bills rain down on him. During a scene in which the cast go jewelry shopping in Las Vegas, we hear, "I rock twenty-four carats, twenty-four seven, seven, seven." At the beach when the sun is shining bright, an anonymous singer sings, "The sun is shining bright." When Kane Lim and Kevin Kreider visit South Carolina, we get a hip hop beat layered with a country twang.