Bling Empire’s Anna Shay Is An Enigma, Wrapped In A Riddle, Wrapped In Designer Gowns

In episode 1, Shay takes a cast member to her favorite restaurant for her birthday... which is in Paris. She gets to be a stand-in flight attendant on the plane, saying, "My father really never wanted me to have a job." By episode 2, she's getting naked on camera during a Dior fitting at her home. In episode 3, a cast member finds a penis pump in her shower and shows everyone. (Shay's response: "This is not a 'screw you' situation, this is a 'fuck you' situation.") In episode 4, she reveals that she's been married and divorced four times. Throughout it all, her quiet speaking voice sounds like Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada.