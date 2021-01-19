If you watched Bling Empire and thought that one cast member in particular would make a wonderful addition to a different Beverly Hills-based reality show, you're not alone. Bling Empire star Christine Chiu seems absolutely perfect for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and it turns out, she was nearly on the series. Christine filmed for RHOBH way back in 2014, and there is photo evidence.
First, shall we count the ways that Christine is perfect for RHOBH? She lives in Beverly Hills. She might love designer fashion even more than Dorit Kemsley. She is incredibly petty and knows how to insult someone by simply wearing a piece of jewelry. She shared her fertility journey with her husband and revealed a dramatic backstory about her relationship with his family. She has extremely strong reactions to situations — just look at that time she nearly malfunctioned when Cherie Chan said she wanted to propose to Jessey Lee. The woman can do it all.
Advertisement
So, perhaps it's no surprise that Bravo wanted her. An uber-wealthy Beverly Hills socialite who is married to a plastic surgeon and buys couture dresses had to be approached for reality TV before now.
In 2014, the Daily Mail reported that Christine was filming for RHOBH with then-Housewife Brandi Glanville. Christine and Brandi were reportedly shooting at a restaurant, and in photos they can be seen outside. It looked like Christine and Brandi also went shopping together, since they were both carrying Saks Fifth Avenue bags. At the time, Christine was described as "the wife of plastic surgeon to the stars Dr. Gabriel Chiu."
It wasn't known whether Christine would have been a full-time Housewife or a Friend Of. Regardless, she would have shown up on season 5, which ended up starring Glanville, Kim and Kyle Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, Yolanda Hadid, along with new Housewives Eileen Davidson and Lisa Rinna. Carlton Gebbia and Joyce Giraud de Ohoven had recently left the show after only appearing on season 4.
At the time, Radar Online — a publication so infamous for RHOBH gossip that it was part of a storyline — also reported that Christine was being considered to join the series. But, apparently, this was her third shot at a role.
Advertisement
"She has the lifestyle producers are looking for, but there’s something holding them back because this is the third season they’ve tested her for," a source told Radar. "Christine fits in really well. It’s just a matter of whose 'team' she’ll be on and what sort of storylines she can bring to the show."
The publication also reported that Christine's husband was friends with former RHOBH star Adrienne Maloof's ex-husband Paul Nassif, another plastic surgeon.
Christine, who also served as a producer on Bling Empire, seems very happy with the success of the show so far. In an Instagram post on January 19, she thanked viewers for getting the show in the top 10 on Netflix worldwide, and noted the "important conversations about infertility, adoption, acceptance, identity, family, friendship and more" that the show presents.
That said, there is a hint that she might still be interested in an RHOBH gig. On her Instagram Story, Christine reposted a story from @thebravob1tch that reads, "In conclusion: stan @christine_chiu88 and demand her for #RHOBH it’s what we deserve." Christine added emoji of a monkey covering its eyes, prayer hands, and two smiley faces with hearts. So never say never, I suppose.