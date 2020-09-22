This season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been marked by endless drama between its 90210 celebrity cast, so much so that fans can expect at a major cast shakeup next season. We already know true star of the show Denise Richards will be making an exit, but rumor has it that Teddi Mellencamp may also be returning her diamond to Bravo headquarters amid the controversy swirling around her accountability diet program.
Mellencamp's name has been the topic of discussion amongst Bravo fans for days, but not for the best reason. Many loyal RHOBH viewers have been calling for her departure since last season when Mellencamp rubbed audiences the wrong way with her role in OG Lisa Vanderpump's graceful exit from the series in 2019. During the just-wrapped tenth season, she pissed them off again by being part of the pile-on of Richards, pressing the drama between the soap actress and frenemy of the show Brandi Glanville. It wasn't a good look for anyone involved, especial for Mellencamp, who quickly became the main antagonist of the season. As a result, fans have started several petitions to have her diamond snatched away for good lest they boycott the whole show indefinitely.
"Get rid of her or we're out!" reads one comment on the petition.
It looks like the fan outcry may have worked after all. The Daily Mail reports that Mellencamp may be the next Housewife to be shown the door, with an insider saying that network executives just weren't feeling what she was bringing to the show.
"The network has not been impressed with her performance on the show,” an insider told the outlet. “They considered cutting her last season but gave her one last chance.”
"She is boring and stale," the source continued. "[Teddi] does not offer anything to the franchise with her robotic and staged delivery when interacting with the other cast members." Ouch.
The Beverly Hills Housewife is also at the center of a serious shitstorm that involves her weight loss program All in By Teddi. Recently, a number of clients who participated in the accountability program have come forward to claim that Mellencamp's weight loss strategies were harmful and may inadvertently promote disordered eating.
According to several clients, and even former All In coaches, the program restricts users' diets to under 500 calories a day, a number that is considered dangerously unhealthy by nutrition professionals. Additionally, the anonymous participants claim that All In is little more than a legal pyramid scheme; none of the coaches and trainers are certified to provide this service, yet they can give health and nutrition advice simply because they themselves have shelled out thousands of dollars through the program themselves.
Mellencamp's maybe-dismissal follows a huge shakeup in Bravo's programming this year. Over the past few months, Bravo has been making changes to its roster, cutting ties with a number of Bravolebrities across different programs for a bevy of reasons. Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were fired from Vanderpump Rules. Dorinda Medley had her last hurrah on The Real Housewives of New York City, and NeNe Leakes just announced that she wasn't coming back for the next season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.
Perhaps this is just the natural end of the road at Bravo for Mellencamp — just give Sutton Stracke her diamond instead.