Have We Seen The Last Of Denise Richards On RHOBH?

Fans of The Real Housewives franchise know that there has to be a villain every season, and since Lisa Vanderpump is no longer around, the Beverly Hills gang has found theirs in Denise Richards . At least, that's what the 90210 Housewives want us to think. The latest installment of the Bravo series has seen Richards become the season's sole plot line to the point of frustration for the soap star and RHOBH fans alike. The super trailer for the season teased that the constant commentary about her personal life might get to the actress, causing her to walk away from the reality series before the reunion — but is Richards really leaving RHOBH