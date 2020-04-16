The New Friend On RHOBH — Sutton Stracke — Is A Wild Card

In the ten years it's been on the air, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has had some real wacky and pot stirring Friends of the Housewives. "The Morally Corrupt" Faye Resnick. Dana "$25,000 Sunglasses" Wilkey. Eden "One Season" Sassoon. And now, a new lady has joined the ranks. Sutton Stracke joined RHOBH season 10 as a Friend, and it already looks like she'll be mixing things up.
When Sutton was cast on the show she was already close friends with Lisa Rinna, but she's made it clear that RHOBH wasn't just after her because of their connection. "They've been harassing me for years to do this," she told Entertainment Tonight. She also described herself as "goofy and weird," and said, "I’m probably going to be the strangest one of the show, I'd imagine," adding, "I don't do Botox or anything."
Sutton really may well be a wildcard, and in the trailer for RHOBH season 10 (below), we get a taste of that potential. At a dinner with the whole group she says, "Teddi, you're a little boring. Are we supposed to be honest or not?" Hey, she's coming into this reality show asking the right questions.
Sutton shared her thoughts on some more of her co-stars with Us Weekly, and it sounds like, in addition to that Teddi situation, we might also see issues between her and new Housewife Garcelle Beauvais and Dorit Kemsley. Sutton said that Garcelle was hard to connect with at first, but now they get along great. Of Dorit, she said, "I thought Dorit was a bit more hard to get to know and I thought that that was going to be an easier relationship."
Sutton told the magazine that she likes Erika Jayne a lot, so perhaps they bonded over both being from Georgia and Sutton's apparent love of karaoke, per the teaser video below.
Sutton is from Augusta, Georgia, and moved to New York City when she was in her early 20s to try to become a professional ballet dancer. Instead, she ended up becoming the director of a couple of ballet organizations. But that life path didn't last long.
Now, she lives in Los Angeles and has recently opened a clothing and homeware boutique called Sutton. She has three kids — ages 17 ,15, and 12 — and divorced their father three years ago. She also, apparently, was "named a Top Party Host in America, alongside Oprah and Michelle Obama, from esteemed The Salonniere for her famed star-studded soirees," according to her Bravo bio. The more you know.
