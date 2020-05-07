“We are not scripted — we don't set things up or anything — so you never know what twists and turns will happen. So, obviously when that bomb got dropped, it wasn't just the story that you know from Brandi, but it was stuff about the women in the group, issues with the women and Denise,” Kyle tells Refinery29 over the phone in late April. “Nobody cares about what happened or did not happen with her and Brandi — that's for them to work out. But it was about the women in the group, so I was definitely involved in all that and then it kind of blew up. We are all a part of that.”

