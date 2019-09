As we enter RHOBH season 9 and get to know Richards as a Housewife, we should look past the Bravolebrity’s old relationships. After all, the new reality star, who enters the Beverly Hills scene through longtime friend Lisa Rinna, is more than a celebrity ex. She’s a model, former Bond actress, the star of an iconic horny late '90s film, and a mom. So, you probably have a lot of questions about Richards’ long career and her life outside of her most infamous coupling. Thankfully, we answered them all. Keep reading to learn everything about Richards' modeling past, wild (things) film career, and new marriage.