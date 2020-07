The Denise & Brandi Situation Has Changed A Bit Since The RHOBH Premiere

Back when the Daily Mail report came out, Denise's rep denied the rumor that she had an affair with Brandi. And in a March interview with Entertainment Tonight , Denise said, "[T]he subject matter that seems to be in all the tabloids of late is...I don't know. I think it's kind of disgusting that they even talk about it. But that's something they choose to, and I've had worse things said, so you know, I can rise above it." She also confirmed that she and Aaron were still together and have "a very solid marriage," something she continually confirms on her Instagram with posts like this: