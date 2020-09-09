On Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Brandi Glanville was not a Real Housewife nor even a Friend of the Housewives, and yet she was responsible for two of the most dramatic scenes, contributed the biggest storyline with her claims about Denise Richards, and had her own confessional. Still, even with all of this, Brandi will not be on the RHOBH reunion. As reported by People, the reality star confirmed the news herself, but explained that she came very close to appearing on the glamorous video chat.
"I was set to do the reunion yesterday with all the ladies," Glanville said on the July 17 episode of her Brandi Glanville Unfiltered podcast. "I had the tech rehearsal and everything. And y'all know, I don't cancel, I don't run away. I'm just not a coward. I'm happy to get in there and fight."
But, Glanville continued, she got a last-minute call from production and a decision was made to leave her out of the episodes.
"We just talked about how I was feeling and how they were feeling and we honestly came to a mutual decision that instead of going to the reunion — as I was set to do — that I would sit down separately with Andy and do more of a one-on-one," she said.
I will be addressing the reunion situation today on my podcast so please everyone stop calling me and by the way how do I get my number????? Seriously it’s not that big of a deal— Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) July 17, 2020
According to Glanville, the producers didn't want what happened to Camille Grammer at the season 9 reunion to happen to her, where all the other cast members "piled on Camille and Camille went crazy." Grammer felt like everyone was against her and ending up storming off set, saying it was all a "set up." It seems unlikely that this would have been the case with Glanville, considering most of the Housewives are on her side regarding her claims about her relationship with Denise Richards and assertions that Richards spoke negatively about the other women.
Glanville added that the issue between her and Richards (that casual disagreement in which she says they had an intensely personal and sexual relationship, and Richards flat out denies it) isn't the other Housewives' problem, anyway. "I shared it, but it's my fight. And at this point, I'm starting to feel sorry for Denise," Glanville said. "Let this be between her and I." On top of that, she thinks that her being there would have made it too easy for the other cast members to piggyback off her drama. "Let these bitches earn their paycheck," she said. "I’m part-time. I’m not making what they’re making.”
On September 9, Glanville also shared a teaser clip from Part 2 of the reunion, in which Richards seems to suggest that she stopped Glanville from being allowed on the reunion:
Woof.
Glanville didn't give details about her chat with Andy Cohen on her podcast, but on September 4, he tweeted that Brandi would be on Watch What Happens Live during the week of September 7 along with comedian Ziwe Fumudoh, who somewhat famously made the case for Team Denise on a recent episode of WWHL.
Tweet me all of your Q's NOW for #RHOBH's @BrandiGlanville & comedian @ziwe! They will be joining me for a #WWHL @ Home episode next week!— Andy Cohen (@Andy) September 4, 2020
So, unless Glanville is getting a second Bravo interview, it sounds like this will be her time to share her side of things. Expect her to take full advantage of her TV time. She always does.
