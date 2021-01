When you're living in the middle of a pandemic, it's impossible to not be aware of that fact, and that includes while watching what is usually escapist reality TV. Popular shows including The Bachelor and the Real Housewives franchise are now airing episodes that were shot during the COVID-19 pandemic, which means they don't provide the same level of comfort they once did. But, there is one new show that can help. Netflix's new reality series Bling Empire was filmed before the pandemic, and it's finally here to give reality fans the light-hearted drama we need.