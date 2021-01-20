Clare Crawley & Dale Moss’ Whirlwind Bachelorette Romance Is Officially Over

Season 16 of Clare Crawley’s run on The Bachelorette led to the Bachelor alum getting her fairytale ending with fan favorite and low-key season villain Dale Moss. Unfortunately, the stars’ relationship has come to an end just months after we watched them fall for each other on screen.
Before Tayshia Adams found love with Zac Clark, Clare was the lead, and her journey to true love was chaotic, to say the least. Better known as "The Dale Moss Show," Clare's time on The Bachelorette was marked by her devotion to the former NFL player. Even with what many consider the best overall selection of male contestants in the ABC show's almost 20 years — Ivan! Riley! Ben! — our lead was fully zoned in one man from the very beginning.
Even as she ruffled feathers on and off the show, Clare's tunnel vision ultimately paid off because she and Dale did leave The Bachelorette early as an engaged couple. They quickly made attempts to adjust to life on the outside and in the public eye, traveling to spend time together as a normal couple; they even gave fans glimpses into their day-to-day in regular Instagram Lives. Everything seemed set for them to spend the rest of their lives together, but fate had other plans.
On January 19, Dale revealed that he and Clare had ended their relationship via Instagram, a plot twist that some Bachelor Nation plans had seen coming.
"I wanted share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways," Dale shared. "We appreciate the love and support we've received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time. We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself - something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another."
According to sources closes to the Bachelor exes, Dale and Clare had realized that their lifestyles and longterm goals weren't exactly aligned; the Bachelorette is reportedly ready to get married and settle down with kids of her own, while her fiancé is focused on building his career.
"They are mainly in disagreement over lifestyle preferences," the source told E!Online. "Dale wants to be in a lively city and focus on his career, and Clare is rooted in Sacramento to help care for her mom. It's been very tense recently between them."
Dale thinks that he and Clare will still remain good friends, but given the public nature of their love story and the harassment that Clare received before, during, and after her run on the show (in part because of him), I wouldn't hold my breath.
Another Bachelor couple down for the count. Sigh.