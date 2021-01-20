Kamala Harris Wore American Designer Pyer Moss To Honor Those Lost By COVID-19

The Instagram photo shows Harris hand-in-hand with her husband Doug Emhoff, with the then-VP-elect wearing the single-breasted camel coat, featuring an asymmetric shape on the back with cascading pleats running down it. Underneath, she wore a black turtleneck sweater, a matching pleated skirt, and a face mask. A pair of black, knee-high boots accompanied the look. “Though we may be physically separated, we, the American people are united in spirit,” said the caption of the post.