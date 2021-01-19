Everything Leaving Netflix In February 2021

Believe it or not, we’re closing in on the end of our first month of 2021. It’s only been a few weeks, but it’s felt like we’ve lived a whole year in just a short amount of time. (Turns out, a chaotic global pandemic and an attempted coup will do that to you). But now more than ever, we need to cling on to the things that give us solace — our little means of escape to help us cope with the harshness of reality. Luckily, February is here to offer some of that via your Netflix queue.
However, that also means having to part with a handful of titles. But think of it like this: just as we’re letting go of some of the stress that plagued us last month, we’re also letting go of some movies and TV shows to leave room for new possibilities. And the good news is that this month’s list is a relatively shorter one.
When it comes to TV shows, not much is leaving, but it’ll be a difficult goodbye for Bates Motel fans, as Seasons 1-5 are leaving Netflix. Movies, however, are suffering a bigger blow. The Emma Stone-led rom-com Easy A will be gone from the streaming platform (as well as Easy A’s Best Movie Parents Ever, played by Patricia Clarkson and Stanley Tucci). Buddy cop movie The Other Guys starring Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell is also getting the boot, so if that’s your brand of comedy, make sure to enjoy it now. But if you’re more of the classic mob drama type, you might want to take some time to give 1990’s Goodfellas a proper sendoff.
Ahead, check out the other movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in February.