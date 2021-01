Dr. Barbara Sturm is a name all skin-care lovers will instantly recognize. Not only is Dr. Sturm a top aesthetics doctor (counting the likes of Hailey and Justin Bieber , Emma Roberts, and Irina Shayk as clients) but she pioneered the plasma facial (yes, the one that involves using your own blood). Most notably to the average person, though, she is known for the success of her namesake brand of gentle, anti-inflammatory skin care.