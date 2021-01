Back at the hotel: Sarah apologizes again to the other women for taking their time. She says she was actually going to leave the show, so she really needed to talk to Matt about that. Honestly, I get it — especially since she was probably encouraged by a producer. A few of the women — Victoria, Serena C., and Kit , among them — don’t accept her apology, and it’s not a great look. Being annoyed is one thing, but this lady is clearly going through it. Victoria seems to be relishing in the fact that she’s no longer the target. Kit goes so far as to say she hopes Sarah’s connection with Matt is great because “the rest of your living situation here is going to be horrible.” That’s just mean.