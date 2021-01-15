Clap When You Land Is Coming To TV — & Here’s Why You Should Be Excited

The novel, which centers around two estranged 16-year-old sisters — Yahaira in New York City and Camino in the Dominican Republic — is told through their dual narratives. The two unknowingly share a father and are entirely unaware of the other's existence, only to learn of one another after discovering that their father died in the devastating plane crash. Acevedo doesn't just capture the stories of grief and loss in her fictional depiction of the event, but also of the double lives many immigrants experience after arriving in the United States. With Dominican stories often being left out of the mainstream Latinx narrative, fans are excited to see the representation this will bring to television screens, showing how multifaceted this community is while also shining a light on the humanity behind the people who are often stereotyped or misrepresented.