Why Is Everyone Talking About Bodegas Again?

But this isn't the first time "bodega" has been a trending subject. In fact, the discourse around bodegas seems to bubble up every few months. Just last month, writer Alison Leiby went viral when she asked non-New Yorkers where they purchase supposed bodega staples like paper towels, Diet Cokes, and M&Ms. Although the tweet was intended to be a joke about impulse purchases, people outside of the city criticized Leiby for sounding pretentious and clueless. People in the city questioned whether she really understands what makes bodegas special. And people everywhere noted that you can find all three of those items at any grocery store or Walgreens.