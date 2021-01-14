Essie’s New Y2K-Inspired Collection Will Bring Back So Many Memories

We may still be spending most of our time at home for a while, but that doesn’t mean we have to let our manicure game slide. Essie just released a new Y2K-inspired collection that's perfect for wearing alone, mixed and matched, or paired with trendy indie nail art — and if the colors themselves don’t make you nostalgic for the early 2000s, their names certainly will.
The Dial It Up collection includes ten shades in total, ranging from a bright, creamy yellow to a translucent bubblegum pink, and even a a Microsoft Windows '98-inspired teal. Each one brings us right back to the days of AOL Instant Messenger, hanging out with our friends at the mall, and being too young to understand why everyone was so freaked out about Y2K.
This line is part of the brand’s Expressie franchise, available now at Ulta. The quick-drying formula promises a rock-solid, completely dry manicure in a matter of minutes, all for $9 a bottle. Ahead, we’ve included some of our favorite colors from the collection. We’d suggest jumping on them fast, because cute shades like this don’t stay on the shelves for long.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
