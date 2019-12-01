Essie Just Dropped 40 Quick-Dry Polishes — & We Tried Them First

The standout aspect of the bigger, angled brush is that it actually made it easier to paint with my non-dominant left hand, and other beauty editors who tried it in our office noticed the same. You have more control with a single sweep of the brush as opposed to attempting multiple smaller strokes. One coat of polish on each hand required a little bit of clean up — I had a few cuticle dings from moving too fast with a new brush — but my right hand actually turned out better than my left, which literally never happens.