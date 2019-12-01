Essie Just Dropped 40 Quick-Dry Polishes — & We Tried Them First

In 2016, Essie put a spin on its classic nail-polish formula with the brand's first long-wear collection: Essie Gel Couture. In the three years since, new shades have been released every season like clockwork, but nothing outside of those signature square bottles — until now.
Today, the legacy nail brand dropped its newest franchise: Essie Expressie. The 40 polishes come in a never-before-seen bottle that's like a stretched-out version of the O.G. But even more exciting is the formula inside, which is designed to dry in one minute flat.
The first thing I noticed when I opened one of the tall, rectangular bottles was the brush — it's huge. According to the brand, the bristles are a new patented design, wider and slightly angled, that complements a speedy manicure. I was able to cover my entire nail, or close to it, in a single swipe.
Advertisement
The standout aspect of the bigger, angled brush is that it actually made it easier to paint with my non-dominant left hand, and other beauty editors who tried it in our office noticed the same. You have more control with a single sweep of the brush as opposed to attempting multiple smaller strokes. One coat of polish on each hand required a little bit of clean up — I had a few cuticle dings from moving too fast with a new brush — but my right hand actually turned out better than my left, which literally never happens.
As for the formula itself, it definitely dries very quickly. I don't know if I would crack open a can of LaCroix exactly 60 seconds after painting my nails with Expressie polish, but after three minutes, sure. As a result of the quick-drying solvents in the polish, it's important to note that the finish is a little different from what you might be used to: It's not glossy or matte, but more of a creamy, milky, almost ceramic-glaze look, which I'm into.
From a shade perspective, Essie curated the line for a Gen-Z consumer who wants to mix and match colors and isn't beholden to fleeting trends. From Crop Top & Roll (the lightest pink, almost like a clay Ballet Slipper) to Cold Brew Crew (a mocha brown) and Mic Drop-It-Low (a sparkly magenta), the brand describes the 40-shade collection as: "Season-less, unconventional colors." Thanks to the quick-drying aspect, they'd also make for an easy ombré manicure.
Advertisement
Whichever $9 Expressie bottle you try first, you'll have a rock-hard, completely-dry manicure in a matter of minutes. My Expressie manicure is still going strong and chip-free three days in, though I do recommend a daily drop of cuticle oil to keep it looking fresh. All in, this speed-dry polish is my new go-to for last-minute desk manicures — and who doesn't need that with all the holiday parties on the calendar from here until the 31st?
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
shop 9 products
Advertisement