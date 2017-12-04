You will probably never find Queen Elizabeth II browsing the drugstore, but that doesn't mean her Royal Majesty doesn't appreciate affordable beauty staples. In fact, when it comes to her signature manicure, her polish of choice rings in at under $12.
Not that this is a surprise: We already know a strict dress code comes with being in the royal family — even Kate Middleton wears only a tinge of sheer color on her fingertips. Luckily, it looks like the queen's favorite nail brand just expanded its line to include more polishes fit for a queen... literally.
Essie, the brand both the Queen and Duchess favor, just launched a new collection of muted colors that certainly fit the bill. The new Gel Couture shades are creamy and opaque, and thanks to its gel-like formula, last longer than your regular polish. Since we already know Middleton wore an Essie lacquer to her 2011 wedding to Prince William, and that Meghan Markle — who, as you might have heard, is engaged to Prince Harry — also fancies neutral hues, it's not completely unlikely that the latter will consider this collection for her special day.
Looking to channel the Duchess-to-be a little earlier than the 2018 nuptials? Lucky for you, some of the Essie Enchanted Gel Couture shades are available now. Click ahead to see 'em all for yourself.