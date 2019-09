Essie, the brand both the Queen and Duchess favour, just launched a new collection of muted colours that certainly fit the bill. The new Gel Couture shades are creamy and opaque, and thanks to its gel-like formula, last longer than your regular polish. Since we already know Middleton wore an Essie lacquer to her 2011 wedding to Prince William, and that Meghan Markle — who, as you might have heard, is engaged to Prince Harry — also fancies neutral hues , it's not completely unlikely that the latter will consider this collection for her special day.