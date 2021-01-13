Sarah Jessica Parker Made Long Underwear Look Surprisingly Chic

Whether in character on SATC or in real life, Parker has a reputation for pulling off unusual sartorial ensembles. As Bradshaw, she famously wore a belt above the waist of her skirt, as well as a cowboy hat with a bandeau bra, among other memorable outfits. IRL, the actress also makes unconventional style pairings — many of which involve wearing sweatpants with designer boots and oversized headphones — look fashionable. So, we can’t say it’s all that surprising that, of all people, Parker would find a way to convince us that long underwear can be a winter staple worth showing off.