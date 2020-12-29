Even after stepping away from the Royal Family, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are actively building their empire and quietly signing massive deals. One of those deals, a brand new podcast with Spotify, is allowing fans of the Duke and Duchess to get to up close and personal with the former royals — starting with an episode featuring little Archie.
Earlier in December, Spotify announced that it had signed a lucrative deal with Meghan and Harry's audio production company Archewell Audio. The multi-year partnership will see the spouses lending their voices and creativity to the streaming platform; they'll be producing and hosting different podcasts that Spotify says will "uplift and entertain audiences around the world."
Advertisement
That content won't officially hit Spotify until 2021, but fans of the Sussexes are able to whet their appetites with a holiday special hosted and produced by the couple. The 2020 Archewell Audio Holiday Special, now available for streaming on the platform, sees Meghan and Harry looking back at the tumultuous events of 2020 and discussing the lessons they're taking away from one of the most tumultuous years in modern history.
"We’re glad you’re here. As we all know, it’s been a year,” Harry welcomes listeners on the podcast. “And we really want to honor the compassion and kindness that has helped so many people get through it.”
The pair called in the big guns to help reminisce over 2020's hard-earned lessons, enlisting people like Stacey Abrams, Deepak Chopra, Brené Brown, James Corden, Sir Elton John, and Naomi Osaka to share their stories. Even with those major names on the roster, the episode's most notable special guest is a toddler who's still learning how to talk: Archie Harrison.
Meghan and Harry's firstborn makes his giggly podcast debut near the very end of the holiday special and shares a festive message to everyone listening, wishing the audience a happy new year. It's downright adorable — hence his parents' excited laughter — and it's also a reminder that time is really flying. Wasn't it just yesterday that Meghan and Harry were posing for their first picture with Archie at St. George's Hall?
Hopefully, this won't be the last time that Archie makes a guest appearance on the podcast. Who knows what Archewell Radio has in store for us?