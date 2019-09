Elton John Responds To Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Private Plane Critics

As a close friend of Princess Diana , Elton John has kept her memory alive through his continued friendship with her children. That's why he performed at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and why he piped up on Twitter in their defense after they faced another round of backlash. This time, the public took issue with the Duke and Duchess's use of a private jet to travel to both Ibiza, Spain and Nice, France, despite their outspoken support of protecting the environment (air travel is responsible for more than 2% of global greenhouse gas emissions). John, however, says there's more to the story, and wanted to set the record straight to help limit the "press intrusion that contributed to Diana’s untimely death."