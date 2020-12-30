From “WAP” To Bridgerton: 2020 Was Full Of Stylish On-Screen Moments

Despite many film, TV, and music video sets being shut down this year due to the pandemic, there has been no shortage of content to watch, stream, and analyze in 2020. But this year’s productions didn’t just entertain us with dance-ready melodies, tear-jerking scripts, and stunning sets. They also featured fashion at its finest.
In the last two months alone, we were graced with Shonda Rhimes’ sizzling period drama Bridgerton, which features lavish empire dresses and corsets courtesy of Kim Kardashian’s go-to corset designer; Harry Styles’ music video for “Golden,” which was full of bucket hats, billowy shirts, and pearl necklaces; and (stylish) performances by Emma Corrin in The Crown and Taylour Paige in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.
Prior to that, the year held just as many greats. We love-hated Lily Collins’ style in Emily in Paris, were charmed by the wardrobe of Emma, and awed by the fashion in Black Is King, a visual film by Beyoncé. And let’s not forget about Tiger King, the Netflix series that launched a thousand Carole Baskin Halloween costumes. (That said, I think we can all agree that her looks should only be copied on October 31.) And those are only the highlights.
Ahead, discover all of fashion’s best TV, film, and music video moments of the year, from Normal People to Sylvie’s Love.