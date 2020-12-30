What You Actually Need To Remember From Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Part 3

The final season (called Part 4) of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will wrap up Sabrina Spellman's (Kiernan Shipka) dark magical journey. The show covered a remarkable amount of ground in the first three parts, introducing pagans, the devil, a magical time egg, the loch ness monster, plenty of everyday teen drama, and so much more. It's a lot to keep track of, especially since it's been almost a year since Part 3 hit Netflix. It's easy to forget all the details that will surely come into play in the final season.
Don't get left out of the (time) loop when diving into Part 4. Here are the most important things from Part 3 to remember for the final eight episodes.
Advertisement
Nick & Sabrina Broke Up, Theo & Robin Got Together
Nick (Gavin Leatherwood) valiantly agreed to trap the devil inside himself to protect the coven, but the experience was much more tortuous than he'd bargained for. Even after Sabrina freed Nick, he was forever changed by the encounter. Eventually it led to his breakup with Sabrina because Nick felt too reminded of the situation whenever he was with her. At the end of the season, he got together with Prudence (Tati Gabrielle) instead.
As Sabrina's love life faltered, Theo's (Lachlan Watson) took off. A new kid in town named Robin (Jonathan Whitesell) took a liking to Theo and soon the two were an item. Important to note: Robin is a hobgoblin, which basically means he can run really fast.
Also on the love front, Harvey (Ross Lynch) and Roz (Jaz Sinclair) are still dating, Hilda (Lucy Davis) and Dr. Cerberus (Alessandro Juliani) got engaged, and Zelda (Miranda Otto) found herself falling for voodoo priestess Mambo Marie (Skye P. Marshall).
Meet Caliban: The Prince of Hell
With Lucifer (Luke Cook) no longer controlling Hell, the crown fell to his daughter: Sabrina. She appointed Lillith (Michelle Gomez) as her regent, but the residents of hell didn't agree. Caliban (Sam Corlett) proclaimed himself the Prince of the infernal world. After all, he's made of the clay from Hell, which gave him a unique right to the throne. Caliban challenged Sabrina to find the three Unholy Regalia items before he did. Whoever tracked them down first would win the throne.
Advertisement
Father Blackwood & His Time Egg
Faustus Blackwood (Richard Coyle) left the coven in Part 2 of the Netflix series, refusing to see Sabrina — a half mortal — as the new Queen of Hell. In Part 3, he began experimenting with magic as it's related to time. In doing so, he aged his infant children to teenagers as years passed in an instant. He retrieved an egg from the loch ness monster that's capable of affecting time. But Prudence and Ambrose (Chance Perdomo) captured him before he could use the egg, and they brought him back to the academy to become the new host for Lucifer. Ambrose took the time egg home to study it.
Pagans Descended Into Greendale
The big Part 3 threat to Sabrina and her friends were a group of pagan witches with their old magic. The crew ends up defeating them thanks to help from several "hedge witches" who used to operate alone, but harnessed their powers for Sabrina's coven. But before the Pagans were defeated, some of their magic irreversibly damaged the coven. Namely Agatha (Adeline Rudolph), who was bewitched by Pan and driven to madness. Agatha murdered Dorcas (Abigail Cowen) in this fit of insanity.
Almost Everyone Died For A Minute
Blackwood recruited Agatha to help him take down the coven, and she agreed because she was still being affected by Pan's madness spell. While at the Spellman house to get Blackwood's egg back, Prudence killed Agatha, and Blackwood then killed Prudence as well as Mambo Marie and Zelda. Hilda also died seemingly for good after Zelda realized she didn't have enough magic to resurrect her from the cain pit. (Zelda had killed Hilda to reverse a spell the Pagans put on her.) But Ambrose escaped Blackwood's clutches with the time egg. Eventually, he was able to figure out a way to send Sabrina back in time and get everyone out of the Spellmans house before Blackwood even came. So everyone is alive heading into Part 3 except for Dorcas, because they couldn't go back far enough to save her. The hedge witches also combined their powers to resurrect Hilda.
Advertisement
Zelda Decided To Worship Hecate
Zelda invited the hedge witches to join her new coven which prays to the female goddess Hecate, who possesses all womanly power.
What's Up With Mary Wardwell?
Sabrina tried to erase all of Ms. Wardwell's (also played by Michelle Gomez) memories when Lilith finally stopped using her body to hide on earth. But Wardwell remained affected by the whole thing. After Lucifer (in Blackwood's body) told her that the Spellmans were witches, Wardwell tried to kill Zelda. And even Sabrina trying to wipe her memory again probably won't work long term. Wardwell was host to Lilith for too long to ever recover fully, it seems.
Lilith is Pregnant
Lucifer wanted revenge on Lilith for stealing his crown, but he soon learned that she slept with Blackwood when he was playing host to Lucifer. Now she's pregnant with Lucifer's child. He spared Lilith, and Lilith freed him from Blackwood's body. He returned to hell, although not as king.
The Two Sabrinas
Caliban was at first successful in collecting the three items when he tricked Sabrina and trapped her in a rock wall for eternity. But when Ambrose created a time loop to save his family and friends on earth, it created a second Sabrina. She went back in time to right before Caliban imprisoned her and managed to grab the last regalia item for herself instead. The two Sabrinas then decided that one of them could rule hell and the other could return to earth — so they got the best of both worlds. This created a time paradox, which Ambrose fears could destroy the world.
Blackwood Released The Eldritch Terrors
What will probably actually destroy the world are the Eldritch Terrors that Blackwood released when his time egg hatched. But that's for Part 4 to deal with.