CAOS Part 3 Really Kicked Its Soundtrack Up A Notch

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina takes us to some pretty dark places in 2020, but don't be scared. Here to lighten the mood is the killer Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 soundtrack. There are a lot more musical numbers than the Riverdale spin-off has had in the past, that's actually great. These kids can sing, and it's high time they took a break from curses, demons, and devils for a good old fashioned jam session.
There is a surprising amount of Broadway show tunes in Part 3, actually. Sure, Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) did organize a choreographed performance of "Masquerade" from Phantom of the Opera in Part 2, but it's usually the cast of Riverdale that treads the boards of Broadway with cabaret performances and full-scale musical productions. This isn't really a CAOS thing, generally speaking. Since the Archie crew have been too busy boxing and solving mysteries to fit in a lot of musical theatre antics this season, however, it's kind of great to see it on CAOS.
Here are all the songs that CAOS covers and features in Part 3. The list includes some of that classic Bubblegum pop that defines the Riverdale and Sabrina style, more than a few surprises, and one really deep cut for horror fans in the final episode.