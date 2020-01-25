CAOS Part 3 Really Kicked Its Soundtrack Up A Notch

There is a surprising amount of Broadway show tunes in Part 3, actually. Sure, Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) did organize a choreographed performance of "Masquerade" from Phantom of the Opera in Part 2, but it's usually the cast of Riverdale that treads the boards of Broadway with cabaret performances and full-scale musical productions. This isn't really a CAOS thing, generally speaking. Since the Archie crew have been too busy boxing and solving mysteries to fit in a lot of musical theatre antics this season, however, it's kind of great to see it on CAOS.