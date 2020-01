It's kind of nice that Sabrina gave a new characterization to hobgoblins, who had previously just been seen as sort of trickster elves. Robin may have deceived some people, but he did it for the people who raised him — not just to cause trouble for trouble's sake. And when it came down to it, he chose the right side and found real romance along the way. And, now he's given the hobgoblin name a new superpower — super speed running. Robin is basically Puck from Shakespeare mixed with DC Comics' The Flash, and both Theo and viewers are going to want him to stick around for part 4.